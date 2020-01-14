Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Two points in lopsided loss

Eberle scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.

The 29-year-old opened the scoring 18 seconds into the game after a Rangers turnover in front of Alexandar Georgiev, but the game belonged to the Blueshirts after that. Eberle had only one point, a goal, in his prior eight games, and on the year he's managed only five goals and 20 points through 34 contests.