Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Unavailable Friday

Eberle (undisclosed) will not play in Friday's game against the Senators, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Eberle skipped practice Thursday due to some stiffness and it appears the issue will prevent him from suiting up for Friday's game at a minimum. At this point, it's unclear if he will travel to Toronto for the second half of the back-to-back set, so consider him questionable, at best, to play in that contest.