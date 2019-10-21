Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Unlikely to play Thursday

Eberle (lower body) is considered doubtful for Thursday's home game against the Coyotes, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

If Eberle's indeed unable to play Thursday, he'll likely sit out Friday's game against the Senators as well. Eberle skated on his own Monday so he's on the right track. Oliver Wahlstrom figures to stay in the lineup while Tom Kuhnhackl mans the top line in Eberle's place.