Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Will miss first game of season

Eberle (undisclosed) won't dress Friday against the Canadiens, Arthur Staple of The Athletic New York City reports.

This will be the first game Eberle misses since the 2015-16 campaign. It'll be tough for the Islanders to make up what he brings to the table, as he has compiled 22 goals, 46 points and 147 shots on goal through 64 games this season. Since Casey Cizikas (personal) will be sitting out as well, blueliner Thomas Hickey will fill in his place, since the Islanders will roll with seven defensemen,