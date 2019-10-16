Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Won't play against Jets

Eberle (lower body) won't travel with the team for Thursday's road game against the Jets, Brian Heyman of Newsday reports.

The report leaves open the chance that Eberle could join the team Saturday for a matchup against Columbus. For now, Tom Kuhnhackl appears to be taking Eberle's place on the top line with Mathew Barzal, and rookie Oliver Wahlstrom will stay in the lineup.