Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Won't play Saturday

Eberle (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup for Saturday's game agains tthe Sabres, NHL.com's Heather Engel reports.

Eberle is nearing a return to the lineup, but the Islanders have won seven straight games during his absence, so there's no reason for them to rush him back before he's fully recovered. The 29-year-old winger will be reevaluated ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Ottawa.