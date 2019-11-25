Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Yet to score this season
Eberle does not have a goal in 11 games so far this season for the Islanders.
Eberle re-signed with the Islanders with a five-year $27.5 million contract this past June. Right now he's returning little bang for that buck. Eberle did miss 10 games with a lower-body injury earlier this season and perhaps that is still affecting his play but it wasn't like he was lighting up the scoreboard before the injury. Eberle is obviously frustrated as he snapped the blade off of his stick after missing a scoring opportunity Saturday in San Jose. The numbers aren't pretty but coach Barry Trotz still has Eberle on the top line and on the first power-play unit. The next chance for Eberle to break his scoring slump will be Monday in Anaheim.
