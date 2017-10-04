Islanders' Josh Bailey: Absent from practice

Bailey missed practice Wednesday for the birth of his child, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Fortunately for fantasy owners, the Islanders don't kick off the season until Friday, so Bailey should be available to suit up against the Blue Jackets. The 28-year-old will likely start the season on the second line, but could get a shot on the Tavares line down the road considering he is a natural left winger. The Ontario native will be hoping to repeat his 2016-17 production in which he set career highs in both assists (43) and points (56).