Islanders' Josh Bailey: Absent from practice
Bailey missed practice Wednesday for the birth of his child, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
Fortunately for fantasy owners, the Islanders don't kick off the season until Friday, so Bailey should be available to suit up against the Blue Jackets. The 28-year-old will likely start the season on the second line, but could get a shot on the Tavares line down the road considering he is a natural left winger. The Ontario native will be hoping to repeat his 2016-17 production in which he set career highs in both assists (43) and points (56).
More News
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Unprotected for Vegas draft•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Sets new personal mark in points•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Picks up another assist Saturday•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Will play Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Under the weather, but expected to play•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Sparks win with three helpers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...