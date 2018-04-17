Islanders' Josh Bailey: Added to Team Canada

Bailey has been added to the roster for Team Canada and will compete in the IIHF World Championship in Denmark, SNY.TV reports.

Bailey had the best season to date of his career this past year with 18 goals and 53 assists in 76 games for the Isles. Whether or not he can equal or better those numbers next season likely depends on whether or not John Tavares re-signs with the club. Bailey teamed with Tavares and Anders Lee to form one of the best lines in the NHL this year, a year which saw him ink a new five-year, $30 million contract with the Islanders.