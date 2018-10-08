Islanders' Josh Bailey: Adds helper in Monday's win

Bailey dished out an assist in Monday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Bailey's season is starting off strong on the team's top line with Mathew Barzal, scoring one goal and adding three helpers in three games. With plenty of power-play minutes on tap as well, Bailey looks on his way to zone in on the 71 points he posted last season.

