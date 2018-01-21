Islanders' Josh Bailey: Adds on two more helpers
Bailey dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Saturday's win over the Blackhawks.
Bailey recently missed four games with a lower-body injury, but he's picked up where he left off, getting on the scoresheet in each of his first two games back in the lineup. The 28-year-old has racked up 12 goals and 53 points through 44 contests and continues to be a lethal threat with the extra man. He needs to be in your lineup whenever the Islanders are in action.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...