Islanders' Josh Bailey: Adds on two more helpers

Bailey dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Saturday's win over the Blackhawks.

Bailey recently missed four games with a lower-body injury, but he's picked up where he left off, getting on the scoresheet in each of his first two games back in the lineup. The 28-year-old has racked up 12 goals and 53 points through 44 contests and continues to be a lethal threat with the extra man. He needs to be in your lineup whenever the Islanders are in action.