Islanders' Josh Bailey: Adds three helpers to take league lead
Bailey record three assists (two on the power play) during Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to Anaheim.
Don't be embarrassed if a calculator is required to tally up Bailey's numbers during his current seven-game point streak. Not only did Thursday's three helpers catapult him into the league lead in the category, he's collected five goals and nine assists during the stretch, which also includes five consecutive multi-point showings. Barring a long-term injury, career-best marks across the board are guaranteed for the 28-year-old winger.
