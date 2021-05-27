Bailey collected two assists and three shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Penguins in Game 6. He also added two blocks a plus-3 rating.

Bailey enjoyed his second consecutive two-point performance, drawing assists on goals by Anthony Beauvillier and Brock Nelson. The 31-year-old had a strong finish to the series, amassing two goals and three assists with nine shots and a plus-5 rating over the last three matchups.