Islanders' Josh Bailey: All set to play Thursday

Bailey (lower body) will be in the lineup against the Bruins on Thursday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

The Isles went with seven defensemen in an arduous overtime battle with the Canadiens on Tuesday, but now that Bailey is healthy, he'll replace veteran blueliner Dennis Seidenberg in the upcoming contest. We implore you to follow suit and reactivate Bailey in all fantasy settings, as he's been a complete beast this season, having dropped 12 goals, 38 helpers -- including 21 power-play points -- through 42 games.