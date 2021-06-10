Bailey registered two assists and was plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-2 win over Boston in Game 6.
Bailey logged his second consecutive two-point performance, assisting on back-to-back goals by Brock Nelson in the second period. The 13th-year Islander is enjoying a strong postseason, contributing five goals and six assists in 12 contests.
