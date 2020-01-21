Islanders' Josh Bailey: Back in action

According to Andrew Gross of Newsday, Bailey (illness) participated in Tuesday's morning skate, which suggests he should be available for the evening's matchup with the Rangers.

Bailey exited Sunday's loss to Carolina in the first period due to an illness, but he was never in serious danger of missing Tuesday's tilt. The 30-year-old winger, who's picked up 10 goals and 27 points in 48 games this campaign, will skate on the Islanders' second line and first power-play unit against the Rangers.