Islanders' Josh Bailey: Back in action
According to Andrew Gross of Newsday, Bailey (illness) participated in Tuesday's morning skate, which suggests he should be available for the evening's matchup with the Rangers.
Bailey exited Sunday's loss to Carolina in the first period due to an illness, but he was never in serious danger of missing Tuesday's tilt. The 30-year-old winger, who's picked up 10 goals and 27 points in 48 games this campaign, will skate on the Islanders' second line and first power-play unit against the Rangers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.