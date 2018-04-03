Islanders' Josh Bailey: Back in tow

Bailey (upper body) will draw into the lineup Tuesday night against the Flyers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The top-line winger is looking to cap off a spectacular 2017-18 campaign that's consisted of career-high marks in goals (18) and assists (51), plus he's more than doubled his personal best in man-advantage production with 30 points in that important fantasy category. Make sure the budding superstar is active for Tuesday's home tilt.

