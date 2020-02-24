Islanders' Josh Bailey: Bags empty-netter
Bailey scored an empty-net goal on his only shot of the game in a 4-1 win over the Sharks on Sunday.
Bailey rounded out the scoring with 2:19 left in the third period for his first goal in six games. Despite registering only 80 shots in 61 games, Bailey is shooting a career-best 15.2 percent and has provided 13 goals and 39 points. He's a better real-life than fantasy player, but he's useful in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.