Islanders' Josh Bailey: Bags empty-netter

Bailey scored an empty-net goal on his only shot of the game in a 4-1 win over the Sharks on Sunday.

Bailey rounded out the scoring with 2:19 left in the third period for his first goal in six games. Despite registering only 80 shots in 61 games, Bailey is shooting a career-best 15.2 percent and has provided 13 goals and 39 points. He's a better real-life than fantasy player, but he's useful in deeper leagues.