Islanders' Josh Bailey: Bags trio of apples

Bailey collected three helpers in Monday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Bailey is all sorts of hot right now, as he's now hit the scoresheet in seven straight games -- a span that's featured a whopping 12 points. The 28-year-old is still available in plenty of leagues, so owners would be rise to consult their waiver wire.

