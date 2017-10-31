Islanders' Josh Bailey: Bags trio of apples
Bailey collected three helpers in Monday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.
Bailey is all sorts of hot right now, as he's now hit the scoresheet in seven straight games -- a span that's featured a whopping 12 points. The 28-year-old is still available in plenty of leagues, so owners would be rise to consult their waiver wire.
