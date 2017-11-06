Islanders' Josh Bailey: Cannot be tamed

Bailey delivered a pair of assists -- one at 5-on-5 and the other on a power play in Sunday's 6-4 home win over the Avalanche.

Surprise, surprise -- he's thriving on that top line with Anders Lee and John Tavares, with this latest effort extending Bailey's point streak to nine games. We sure hope you've cemented him into fantasy lineups given that he's manufactured an astounding 18 points (three goals, 15 assists) through 14 contests.