Islanders' Josh Bailey: Close to an extension
Bailey is close to a contract extension with the Islanders, Bob McKenzie of TSN Hockey reports.
While the agreement is not yet finalized, it's expected to have an AAV of around $5 million with a term between five and six years. Conspiracy theorists may wonder if this is another piece of the puzzle for the Islanders to get John Tavares signed. Bailey is currently in the middle of the best season of his career with 15 goals and 47 assists in 57 games while playing on a line with Tavares. When the Islanders try to sell Tavares on re-signing with the team, they can point to the fact that he will remain on a line with Bailey and Anders Lee along with the fact that they will be playing in a new arena in a few years.
More News
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Does damage on power play in win•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Adds on two more helpers•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Notches helper in return•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: All set to play Thursday•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Could return Thursday at earliest•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...