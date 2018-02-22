Islanders' Josh Bailey: Close to an extension

Bailey is close to a contract extension with the Islanders, Bob McKenzie of TSN Hockey reports.

While the agreement is not yet finalized, it's expected to have an AAV of around $5 million with a term between five and six years. Conspiracy theorists may wonder if this is another piece of the puzzle for the Islanders to get John Tavares signed. Bailey is currently in the middle of the best season of his career with 15 goals and 47 assists in 57 games while playing on a line with Tavares. When the Islanders try to sell Tavares on re-signing with the team, they can point to the fact that he will remain on a line with Bailey and Anders Lee along with the fact that they will be playing in a new arena in a few years.