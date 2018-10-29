Islanders' Josh Bailey: Collects two assists in win
Bailey had two assists in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes.
Back-to-back multi-point performances for Bailey, who has now put up seven points in his last five contests. The 29-year-old winger has played well this season despite the fact he's had to battle a nagging injury for most of it.
