Islanders' Josh Bailey: Collects two more helpers
Bailey recorded two assists during Thursday's 4-3 loss to Washington.
The helpers extended Bailey's point streak to eight games, and he has two goals and 14 points during that span. Skating alongside long-time linemates John Tavares and Anders Lee again has been a fantasy spark for Bailey, and the trio is currently padding the scoresheet nightly. It's worth noting that the 27-year-old winger will probably continue providing lackluster numbers in the goal and shot columns, though.
