Bailey scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Monday's 3-2 double-overtime victory over Pittsburgh in Game 5. He also had three shots, two PIM and two hits.

PIttsburgh netminder Tristan Jarry's attempted clearing pass landed right on the stick of Bailey high in the zone, and Bailey had an easy put-back for the winner less than a minute into the second overtime period. Bailey, who also assisted on Anthony Beauvillier's first-period tally, has three goals and an assist in the series, registering 13 shots on goal in the process.