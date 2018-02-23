Islanders' Josh Bailey: Commands six-year contract extension
Bailey agreed to terms on a six-year, $30 million contract extension with the Islanders on Friday, TSN reports.
Bailey has flourished with the Islanders, having already set a new career high in assists (47) and points (62) through 58 games this season. Skating in his 10th year with the Isles, he's been an absolute force on the man advantage, amassing five goals and 23 assists in that special teams spot. Now, the focus will be squarely on GM Garth Snow to determine whether he intends to retain captain John Tavares, who has been instrumental in helping Bailey to a banner season.
