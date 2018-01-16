Islanders' Josh Bailey: Could return Thursday at earliest
Bailey (lower body) will attempt to practice Wednesday with an eye on returning sometime this week, Cory Wright of the Islanders' official site reports.
This news rules Bailey out as an option for Tuesday's game against the Devils, but it doesn't close the door on the winger's potential return either Thursday versus the Bruins or Saturday when the team travels to Chicago. The emerging winger's status should be clarified further following Wednesday's session. In his absence, Alan Quine, Tanner Fritz and Michael Dal Colle should all draw into the lineup again Tuesday.
