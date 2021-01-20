Bailey (undisclosed) is questionable to play Thursday versus the Devils, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Coach Barry Trotz hasn't stated the exact nature of the injury but has admitted that Bailey is very close to being in the lineup and playing Thursday. Bailey is off to a slow start this season as he has yet to register a point in the first three games for the Islanders. Right now, Bailey is playing on a line with Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Anthony Beauvillier, but if his offensive woes continue, that could easily change.