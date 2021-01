Bailey (undisclosed) is questionable to play Thursday versus the Devils, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Coach Barry Trotz hasn't stated the exact nature of the injury. Bailey is off to a slow start this season, as he has yet to register a point in the first three games. He's been playing on a line with Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Anthony Beauvillier, but if his offensive woes continue, that could easily change.