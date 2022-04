Bailey scored a goal and added two hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Bailey gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead 31 seconds into the second period, but that's where their offense ended. The 32-year-old winger has scored three goals in his last four outings, which is good work for a player who is usually more inclined to pass. He's at 11 tallies, 37 points, 76 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 67 appearances.