Islanders' Josh Bailey: Dishes helper Friday
Bailey registered an assist, two shots and won five of 10 faceoffs taken during Friday's 2-0 win over the Capitals.
Bailey is meshing well with Matthew Barzal on the second line having posted two goals and three assists over his last six games. The playmaking winger has regressed slightly after a 71-point campaign in 2017-18, but he's on pace for another 60-plus point season so keep playing him as you normally would.
