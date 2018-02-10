Islanders' Josh Bailey: Does damage on power play in win
Bailey scored a goal and added an assist -- both on the power play -- during Friday's 7-6 overtime win against Detroit.
The winger now sports a four-game point streak consisting of two goals and three assists, as Bailey's breakout showing continues. He's definitely cooled following a monster start, but he's still well on his way to a point-per-game campaign and continues to receive fantasy-friendly minutes skating with John Tavares in all situations.
