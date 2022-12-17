Bailey produced an assist and went minus-2 in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Bailey has adjusted just fine to swapping places with Anders Lee in the lineup. With three points in two games since moving to the second line, Bailey is thriving alongside Brock Nelson, albeit in a small sample. The 33-year-old Bailey is up to five goals, seven helpers, 37 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 27 appearances -- his offense and lack of supporting numbers likely makes him a no-go in standard fantasy formats.