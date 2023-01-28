Bailey was demoted to the fourth line Friday versus the Red Wings, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

While the Islanders did defeat the Wings 2-0 on Friday to snap a six-game losing streak, Bailey was invisible once again as not only did he fail to register a point, but he also didn't have a shot on goal, hit or blocked a shot in just under 14 minutes of ice time. Outside of the 2016-17 season, where Bailey had 71 points, he has generally been a disappointment, and this season may end up being his worst as he only has six goals and 13 assists in 46 games.