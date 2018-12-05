Islanders' Josh Bailey: Dropped to third-line

Bailey will play on the third-line Thursday versus the Penguins, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Bailey had been playing with Matthew Barzal and Anthony Beauvillier for most of the season, but will instead lineup with Valtteri Filppula and Leo Komarov for the immediate future. According to head coach Barry Trotz the move was made to balance out the scoring across all three lines, but fantasy owners will have a hard time seeing this move as anything but a demotion for Bailey.