Islanders' Josh Bailey: Dropped to third-line
Bailey will play on the third-line Thursday versus the Penguins, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Bailey had been playing with Matthew Barzal and Anthony Beauvillier for most of the season, but will instead lineup with Valtteri Filppula and Leo Komarov for the immediate future. According to head coach Barry Trotz the move was made to balance out the scoring across all three lines, but fantasy owners will have a hard time seeing this move as anything but a demotion for Bailey.
More News
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Evolution is being televised•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Nets pair in loss•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Streak at eight games and 11 points•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Extends point streak to seven•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Collects two assists in win•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Ready to rock•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...