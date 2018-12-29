Islanders' Josh Bailey: Ends goal drought against Sens

Bailey scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

The goal was his eighth of the season but first in 14 games, as Bailey has primarily been a facilitator of other people's offense in recent weeks. The winger still has a strong 30 points through 36 contests, and his chemistry with Mathew Barzal is allowing Bailey to prove that last year's 71-point breakout was no fluke.