Islanders' Josh Bailey: Ends goal drought against Sens
Bailey scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Senators.
The goal was his eighth of the season but first in 14 games, as Bailey has primarily been a facilitator of other people's offense in recent weeks. The winger still has a strong 30 points through 36 contests, and his chemistry with Mathew Barzal is allowing Bailey to prove that last year's 71-point breakout was no fluke.
