Islanders' Josh Bailey: Ends scoring drought in style
Bailey scored two goals, including the game-winner, in Saturday's 4-2 victory over the Flyers.
The 29-year-old had gone 12 games without finding the back of the net before scoring twice in 83 seconds in the third period to put Saturday's game away. Bailey now has 16 goals on the campaign, leaving him two shy of last season's career high with seven games left on the schedule for the Islanders, and a Metropolitan Division title potentially within their grasp.
