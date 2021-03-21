Bailey collected a goal and an assist with two shots in Saturday's 6-1 win over Philadelphia.

Bailey was gift-wrapped his fourth goal of the season late in the third period, intercepting a Carter Hart clearing attempt in front and depositing it into a wide-open net. Bailey also picked up a helper on Jean-Gabriel Pageau's power-play goal that opened the scoring in the first period. He's landed on the scoresheet in two of his last three games, upping his season point total to 18.