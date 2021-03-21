Bailey collected a goal and an assist with two shots in Saturday's 6-1 win over Philadelphia.
Bailey was gift-wrapped his fourth goal of the season late in the third period, intercepting a Carter Hart clearing attempt in front and depositing it into a wide-open net. Bailey also picked up a helper on Jean-Gabriel Pageau's power-play goal that opened the scoring in the first period. He's landed on the scoresheet in two of his last three games, upping his season point total to 18.
More News
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Provides two power-play helpers•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Two helpers in win•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Sets up pair of tallies•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Finally tickles the twine•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Removed from protocol list•
-
Islanders' Josh Bailey: In COVID-19 protocol•