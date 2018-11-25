Islanders' Josh Bailey: Evolution is being televised

Bailey scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Don't look now, but Bailey is chugging along at close to a point-per-game pace. He has seven goals and 14 assists in 22 games. And his plus-minus is a tidy plus-9. Last season, Bailey finished at minus-20. The evolution of his game continues. He deserves to be in the bright lights.