Bailey (undisclosed) didn't finish Thursday's game versus the Bruins, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Bailey left the game in the second period and didn't get back on the ice in the third. Head coach Barry Trotz didn't have an update on the winger's status after the contest. Bailey should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's rematch with the Bruins -- if he doesn't play, Leo Komarov could enter the lineup.
