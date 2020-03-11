Play

Islanders' Josh Bailey: Exits with injury Tuesday

Bailey (undisclosed) will not return to Tuesday's game against the Canucks.

Bailey managed an assist in 4:32 before he was injured Tuesday. He was ruled out for the game during the third period -- the Islanders did not provide any details regarding his injury. Expect further information on the winger's status ahead of Thursday's game in Calgary.

