Islanders' Josh Bailey: Expected to play Thursday
Bailey (lower body) is expected to play Thursday versus Boston, Newsday reports.
Bailey has missed the past four games due to the injury but has been skating all week and should be ready to go Thursday unless he suffers a setback during the pre-game skate. Assuming Bailey is ready to go he will resume his spot on the right side with John Tavares and Anders Lee, a position that has seen him post what to this point looks like a career season with 12 goals and 38 assists.
