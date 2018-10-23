Islanders' Josh Bailey: Expected to play Wednesday

Bailey was not spotted at practice for the Islanders on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

According to head coach Barry Trotz, Bailey is dealing with some kind of nagging injury but is still expected to play versus the Panthers on Wednesday. Bailey has missed several practices in the early parts of this season dealing with this injury. While it doesn't seem to be a major injury, it is enough to keep him from practicing on any kind of regular basis. Assuming Bailey does indeed play he will line up on the second-line with Brock Nelson and Anders Lee.