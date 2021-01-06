If Bailey were to play 35 games this season he will become the fourth Islanders in history to play 900 games for the team, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Bailey will always have his detractors but with 30 assists this season that would also put him fifth all-time on the Islanders in that category. Bailey also had a team-high 20 assists in the playoffs last season. The bottom line is Bailey is far from a superstar and yes, every coach he has played for wants him to shoot the puck more, but the Islanders could do worse. Bailey will continue to line up on the second line with Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier and the Isles will hope this trio picks up from where they left off in the playoffs.