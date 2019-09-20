Islanders' Josh Bailey: Expected to see action shortly
Bailey is expected to see his first action of the preseason in one of the next three games, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Coach Barry Trotz knows what he has in Bailey and isn't in any rush to see him during meaningless preseason games. Keeping Bailey out of the lineup also allows Trotz to see how some of the Isles' prospects fare with true NHL forwards. The 29-year-old winger will once again be a big part of the second line for the Islanders in 2019-20.
