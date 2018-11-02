Islanders' Josh Bailey: Extends point streak to seven

Bailey scored a shorthanded goal and added the lone shootout goal for either team in Thursday's 3-2 win over Pittsburgh.

Bailey also contributed three shots and a plus-2 rating, as he was arguably the best player for either side. His point streak now sits at seven games, and Bailey has 13 points (three goals) through 12 games. Owners who invested in Bailey after last season's career-best, 71-point campaign have been reaping the benefits of that decision.