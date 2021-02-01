Bailey collected a goal and an assist and led all players with six shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to Philadelphia.

Bailey's deflection of a Ryan Pulock point shot just 63 seconds into the third period brought the Islanders to within 3-2. It was the first goal all season for Bailey, who entered the contest with just one assist in his first eight games. He had assisted on Nick Leddy's power-play goal earlier in the night that got New York on the board. Bailey registered 14 goals and 29 points in 68 games in 2019-20.