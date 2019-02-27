Islanders' Josh Bailey: Finds twine versus Flames
Bailey scored the Islanders' only goal in a 3-1 loss to the Flames on Tuesday.
The playmaker reversed roles, burying a pass from _ to even the score in the second period. Bailey has 47 points in 62 games this season, taking a step back from the near point-per-game pace he had last year. Bailey remains a good depth option in many fantasy formats, especially with nine points in his last nine games.
