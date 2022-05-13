Bailey had six goals and four assists in the last 11 games for the Islanders this season.

Unfortunately for both Bailey and the team, those points came after the team was all but eliminated from playoff contention. Bailey still has two years left on his contract, but he may be the player that general manager Lou Lamoriello is talking about when he mentions the need to make a "hockey trade" this summer. Bailey has a base salary of $3.5 million for the next two seasons but a cap hit of $5 million. The Islanders will look for a team willing to take on those numbers with Bailey or another one of their forwards this offseason.