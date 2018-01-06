Islanders' Josh Bailey: Forced to leave game

Bailey left the game early versus Pittsburgh on Friday due to a lower-body injury and will not return.

Bailey suffered the injury at some point during the first period and didn't return to the Islanders bench after the intermission. The Islanders have one more game, Sunday versus the Devils, before getting their league mandated five-day break. Even if the injury is minor in nature, the Isles may elect to play it safe with Bailey and keep him out of the lineup until their break is over, Saturday Jan. 13 at MSG versus the Rangers.