Islanders' Josh Bailey: Four points in last four games
Bailey had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 victory over Columbus on Thursday.
Bailey is off his dream season pace from last year, but is still on target for 60 points. That would be the second-best output of his caree, so we can all stop thinking that John Tavares created his production. Bailey has four points (two goals, two assists) in his last four games, and should be a mid-grade fantasy option, especially for helpers.
